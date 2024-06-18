‘Look out for yourself and stay connected’: How outdoor workers are staying safe while working in extreme heat

Landscapers working amid significant heat

We all know it’s hot out, and many of us are lucky to work in places with air conditioning. But imagine working a strenuous outdoor job in temperatures like this.

The rain provided some relief Tuesday morning, but in just minutes, the sun came back out and you could just feel those temps getting hotter.

“I’m no meteorologist but I do know, while the rain is coming it feels kind of cool but, now there’s extra moisture in the air, the temperatures are slated to continue rising up into the 90s,” said Joe Leathersich of the New York State Department of Transportation.

The air was sticky and hot as state crews worked along Route 390 near Vintage Lane in Greece on a drainage inlet project. A job like this involves a lot of tasks like lifting heavy, hot asphalt and equipment.

On days like Tuesday, Leathersich says workers are encouraged to not push it and to work in teams rather than pairs.

“More frequent check-ins, making sure water is not only on site but close by. It’s scheduling the workday so you’re working in the cooler times of day, it’s more frequent water breaks,” Leathersich said.

News10NBC also visited Broccolo Lawn and Landscaping in Penfield, where safety is a priority on days like today.

Jessica DeMasio of Broccolo says normally crews start around 7:30 a.m. but on days like Tuesday, they’re out even earlier.



They encourage crews to take as many breaks as they need and stay hydrated. Her advice is good for not just employees, but anyone working on the garden in the sun.



“We have different types of crews here where, a lot of times there’s just a single-person crew, so you really have to look out for yourself and stay connected to your teammates throughout the day, check in on your teammates, take breaks in the shade, stay out of the sun for extended periods of time,” DeMasio said.



As for plants, watering them is going to be key for keeping them alive. Make sure you’re watering earlier in the day rather than midday, and do it daily when we have weather like this.

And, if you’re working outside this week, a sugary drink like Coke or Red Bull isn’t going to make the day easier for you — instead just stick with water and have a full breakfast before starting your day.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.