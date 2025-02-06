Looking at the icy mix from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for an icy mix for your Thursday morning commute. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will fall through 10 a.m., creating some icy spots.

News10NBC was out on the First Alert Storm Patrol, checking the road conditions from downtown Rochester to Henrietta to the Village of Avon. Watch our reports in this story and see the latest forecast here.

