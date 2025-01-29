Looking at the roads from inside the First Alert Storm Patrol car

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for another round of lake-effect snow around 7 or 8 a.m. on Wednesday, which could create some slushy or icy spots on your morning commute.

How are the roads looking so far on this Yellow Alert Day? We drove across the area in the First Alert Storm Patrol. Hear what First Alert Meteorologist Nate Morris has to say about the road conditions in this story.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.