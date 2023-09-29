Looking for a weekend of peak fall colors? Head out to High Peaks

New York state’s weekly fall foliage report is here — and if you want to see peak colors this weekend, you’ll have to head north.

It’s early in the season still, and the only part of New York approaching peak colors is the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks.

Colors in our region are only just starting to change.

According to “I Love New York,” the best time to see peak fall foliage in the Finger Lakes has historically been mid-October through early November.