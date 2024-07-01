Loose dogs charge at officers on Hayward Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two dogs charged at Rochester Police officers on Hayward Avenue over the weekend.

Officers responded to Hayward Avenue near North Goodman Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday and found a man bitten on the leg. That’s when a loose dog charged at the officers.

An officer hit the dog with a baton, causing the dog to flee. Officers saw two loose dogs in a backyard and one of them charged again. That’s when an officer fired one round from their gun at the dog and missed.

Eventually, animal control came and captured one of the two loose dogs. No officers were injured and the man bitten fled the area.