Loretta Johnson Middle School christened on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A christening for a new middle school in the Rochester City School District on Thursday: The ribbon was cut for Loretta Johnson Middle School on Genesee Street, formerly Madison High School.

In February, the Board of Education voted on the new name, in honor of the longtime school administrator and elementary school teacher.

Johnson was the first woman to lead the city school district, serving as interim superintendent from 1994 to 1995.