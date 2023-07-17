Lottery PowerBall jackpot is now $900 million

The PowerBall jackpot is estimated at $900 million now after no ticket matched the numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The Jackpot Saturday night was estimated to be $875 million. The next drawing is Monday night.

Ticket buyers have a chance at $900 million paid out either in yearly increments, or a one-time $465.1 million lump sum before taxes.

The $900 million jackpot is the third biggest PowerBall jackpot ever, and the seventh biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.



