Lou Gramm autographed guitar is the grand prize in raffle to benefit local K9 units

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A guitar autographed by Rochester’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Lou Gramm is the grand prize for a raffle to benefit the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and ITALEO Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund.

The guitar is a Red Satin Epiphone donated by House of Guitars. The runner-up in the raffle will get a pair of tickets to meet Lou Gramm at his concert on March 9 at the Kodak Center.

You can get raffle tickets online here or by texting LOU to 33100. Anyone who enters the raffle is automatically eligible for both drawings. The drawing for the concert tickets is on March 4 and the drawing for the guitar is on March 27.

The Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative supports 30 local K9 for officers in Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, and Brockport in addition to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Their financial support goes toward emergency veterinary care, training equipment, and supplies.

The ITALEO Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund helps the families of officers in Monroe County who are ill, injured, or have died in the line of duty.

The Distillery is also holding raffles and House of Guitars giveaways to benefit the two organizations. They will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Mt. Hope Avenue Distillery location and Wednesday, Feb. 28 at the South Winton Road Distillery location. Both are from 4 to 7 p.m.