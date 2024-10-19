Lou Gramm to take stage with Foreigner for Rock Hall induction Saturday evening
“Juke Box Hero” Lou Gramm is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday night in Cleveland.
The local rock legend will join his former bandmates as the group Foreigner formally enters the ledgers of rock history.
Gramm, a former member and lead singer of Foreigner — known for such hits as “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting For a Girl Like You” and “Urgent” — grew up in Gates and still lives here.
News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke spoke with Gramm about Foreigner’s plan for the induction, back when it was announced.
Jennifer Lewke: “What is the plan for that weekend and how it’ll all unfold?
Lou Gramm: “We’ll, I know there’s going to be, they’re going to induct us. There will be an acceptance speech and I was told that the original band is going to play two songs.”
Jennifer Lewke: “I saw your Rolling Stone article, and so I know one of those songs is ‘I want to know what love is, ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ — what is number 2?”
Lou Gramm: “I hope it’s going to be ‘Juke Box Hero.'”
Foreigner is being inducted along with, among other 2024 inductees, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest and the Dave Matthews Band.
The induction ceremony will be live-streamed on Disney+, starting at 7 p.m.