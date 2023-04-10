Louisville shooting leaves at least 5 dead and 6 others wounded, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC NEWS) — A gunman opened fire at a bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, killing five and wounded a responding police officer, authorities said.

The attacker was killed not long after the 8:30 a.m. ET shooting unfolded at Old National Bank in the 300 block of East Main Street, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

Six people were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, including the officer, Humphrey added.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.

Louisville police had earlier urged the public to stay away from the area.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted. “I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks flooded Main Street between North Floyd and North Preston Streets, in the heart of Kentucky’s largest city.

The incident unfolded in the shadows of Slugger Field, home of the Cincinnati Reds triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

“There is an active police situation downtown,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement. “Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice.”

Monday’s gunfire was the latest mass shooting in America and just two weeks after six people, including three young children, were gunned down at a private Christian school in Nashville.