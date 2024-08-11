Loved ones release balloons in memory of woman who died in hit-and-run

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of Lashawnda Leggett, the woman killed in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a bar on West Avenue, held a balloon release in her memory on Saturday.

Leggett was hit by the car outside P.I.’s Number One Lounge. Rochester Police say Paolo Smith, 41, backed up his car and slammed into her. He turned himself in to police on Thursday and has since pleaded not guilty.

Loved ones released the balloons on her birthday at the bar where Leggett was killed. Family members described her as a loving, kind person who never spoke ill of anyone. You can hear from them in the video in this story.