Loved ones still seeking justice three years after murder of Laquan Ealey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three years have passed since Laquan Ealey was shot and killed near Dewey Avenue. His family is still seeking justice. Ealey’s loved ones gathered to remember his life and continue their fight for answers.

News10NBC spoke with Ealey’s family about the challenges they’ve faced in the years since his death.

“It was a senseless murder. No one has been caught yet. And all I’m looking for is justice,” said Tracey Lewis, Ealey’s mother.

The family held a vigil, including a balloon release, in Ealey’s honor. For Lewis, the loss of her son is a daily struggle, especially for his young daughter.

“I never thought that losing my son will happen like this. He has a baby and she would never get to see him again. And that’s sad,” Lewis said. “This person took him away from everybody. And the one that needs him the most is that little girl.”

Shahama Townsend, Ealey’s partner, expressed her heartache for their daughter, who was just 13 months old when Ealey died.

“I just feel bad for my daughter because I have my father still and she doesn’t have hers. So it’s kind of like, hard. And she won’t have him for a father-daughter dance,” Townsend said. “Like he was taken away for us too soon. And it’s it just hurts us. And we just want justice.”

Ealey’s brother also voiced his frustration and desire for justice.

“I’m mad because they took a brother from me, took away from my family. Justice need to be made,” he said.

News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Police Department for updates on the case and is waiting to hear back.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.