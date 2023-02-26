Lt. Governor comes to Rochester to celebrate black excellence in law enforcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Celebrating black excellence in law enforcement. That’s what the Lieutenant Governor of New York Antonio Delgado came to Rochester to do today alongside Mayor Malik Evans and the Western New York Chapter of the “National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The event honored black trailblazers in policing like Rochester’s first black police officer, Charlie Price, and Rochester’s first black female officer, Kathryn Hawkins Green. Organizers explained why diversity in policing is so important.

“People will relate better when they’re people that are from the community, they know the community, the officers. And vice versa: Officers will get a better response when it comes to particular incidents or just dealing with the community as a whole,” Carolyn Lewis, President, WNY Chapter of Noble.

Some of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the family of Keith Booker, a retired RPD officer who was shot and killed in September.