ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s Lucky Flea Market settled into its new home, the grove on East Broad Street, on Sunday.

The market is still selling vintage items, handmade goods, and unique treasures from local businesses. The market is now in its fourth year and aims to provide a space for local artists to get to know the community.

The Lucky Flea Market is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 27. You can apply to be a vendor here.