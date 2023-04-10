Lucky person in Rochester has the winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a very lucky person somewhere out in Rochester. The New York lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Tops on Buffalo Road on Saturday.

Take this as a reminder to check your numbers!

It’s important to check those numbers because, according to The Buffalo News, millions of dollars’ worth of winning tickets have expired in the past because winners fail to cash in their tickets.

The Buffalo News reports as of March 31, there were about five million tickets worth $78 million that had been unclaimed. Winning tickets have a one-year expiration date, which is required by state tax law.