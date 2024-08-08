Luisa Baars named Hispanic Business Person of the Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Luisa Baars, founder of the Rochester Latino Rotary Club, has been named the Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

It’s the 33rd annual award from the Rochester Hispanic Business Association. Baars began her career as a physical and occupational therapist working with Hispanics, including at the Mary Cariola and Ibero American Action League. She also spent years providing drug and alcohol addiction treatment with The Health Association.

Baars has also served on the boards for the Catholic Family Center, Women’s Commission of the Diocese of Rochester, Common Ground Latino Health Coalition, United Way’s Committee on Aging, Pastoral Council at St. Margaret Mary and St. Kateri churches, Rochester Rotary Club, and more.

In 2014, she founded the Rochester Latino Rotary Club, a volunteer community service organization seeking enrich the lives of Latino communities locally and across the world. The Rochester Hispanic Business Association will honor Baars at the 33rd annual gala luncheon on Sept. 17. It’s at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.