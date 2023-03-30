Lunch held for the homeless offers a chance to share their experiences

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When people who are homeless went to a lunch at the downtown library Thursday—they were asked a question: “How did you end up where you are?”

The lunch was organized by the homeless outreach team. And one of the biggest forces behind it – the Sisters of Saint Joseph. The sisters, RPD, and and a handful of city and county agencies are trying to connect with people without a stable home and find out how they got there.

“So there will be more people simply just evicted from their homes and desperately trying to find another place,” says Sr. Beth LeValley, with the Sisters of St. Joseph. “I found a lot of people living with the brother, mother, until… until…”

“And one of the purposes for today’s event is to try to hear people’s stories: how they actually got to this point in their life,” says Cpt. Gabriel Person.

Foodlink catered Thursday’s lunch. The homeless outreach team asked us not to record the people there. The team says about 800 people in our community sleep out in the cold every night.