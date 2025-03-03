Luxury dog hotel opened in Penfield Saturday

PENFIELD, N.Y.- The “Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels” opened its doors on Saturday in Penfield.

K9 Resorts held a grand opening of its second location in the area, on 2222 Penfield Road, following the opening of a K9 Resorts in Greece last year.

The 10,500 square-foot complex includes Kuranda bedding, Microban flooring , UV air filtration and a on-site staff for luxury dog boarding and daycare.

The space can hold 60 dogs for boarding and 90 dogs for daycare. More information can be found through this link.