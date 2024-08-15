Lyons crash claims life of Williamson man

LYONS, N.Y. — A Williamson man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Maple Street in Lyons, the New York State Police reported.

The crash happened at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday when a 2006 Nissan driven by Brandon Hunter, 26, of Williamson was heading north on Maple Street when he drove off the west side of the road and struck an earth embankment. The vehicle rolled several times, and Hunter was ejected. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.