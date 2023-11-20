Macedon Police chief charged with DWI

MACEDON, N.Y. – The police chief in Macedon is charged with DWI. He was charged after a crash near Gananda schools in Wayne county early Monday morning.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean has been tracking down this story all day.

Chief Fabian Rivera was just released from the sheriff’s office with tickets. His arraignment will come later.

Here are the charges:

DWI

Aggravated DWI

And driving with a blood alcohol level above .08%

The crash happened on Gananda Parkway, where it intersects Waterford road. The Gananda school campus is right near there. There are car debris from the collision.

The police truck the chief was driving was towed to Macedon Auto and parked in the back. The clerk told Berkeley he couldn’t get access to it, because it was part of an investigation.

Berkeley went to Macedon Police, but by early afternoon, News10NBC knew the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

The sheriff officially charged him as of 3:40 Monday afternoon.

Last December, police were called to Flaherty’s restaurant in Macedon because Chief Rivera was so intoxicated he fell, hit his head and could barely communicate.

Two months later we received body camera video of what happened.

Chief Rivera wrote a statement saying he battles demons like many veterans and deals with mental health issues. And at the time he acknowledged the police officers and deputies that, he said, he put in a difficult position.

Berkeley sent Chief Rivera a private message on Twitter, which is how they normally communicate. He hasn’t replied. There is no date yet for the chief’s arraignment.

Typically they are two to four weeks from the time of arrest.