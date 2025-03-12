Macedon Police: Man arrested in relation to ‘smash and grab’ at Filer’s PowerSports

MACEDON, N.Y. — The Macedon Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a “smash and grab” that happened at Filer’s PowerSports in March of 2023.

Police said that a car drove into a garage door that was on the side of the building. After hitting the garage door, 23-year-old Dimetris Burgos of Rochester, along with several other suspects, stole multiple dirtbikes. Police also said they left and then came back to steal more bikes.

Burgos’ DNA was found at the scene and was then arrested, according to police.

Burgos was charged with:

Grand larceny in the second-degree.

Criminal mischief in the second-degree.

Burglary in the third-degree.

Conspiracy in the fourth-degree.

He was taken to Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment.