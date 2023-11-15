Macedon woman charged with having cocaine in reach of her 2-year-old child

MACEDON, N.Y. — A Macedon woman was arrested after Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say cocaine and drug paraphernalia were within the reach of her 2-year-old child.

Riley Ververs, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say two people including Ververs’s roommate overdosed in front of her son.

Ververs was taken to Wayne County Jail and is awaiting arraignment. She will later appear in Macedon Town Court.