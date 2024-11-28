Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway; Here’s how to watch it

NEW YORK — The 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway featuring 22 giant balloons and 34 floats in Manhattan.

The parade kicked off at 8:30 a.m. on West 77th Street and Central Park West and will run through noon, ending at the Macy’s Herald Square store on 34th Street. You can watch the parade on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

There will be an encore presentation on NBC at 2 p.m. You can also follow live updates on NBC News’s website.

Jennifer Hudson, Lea Salonga, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Idina Menzel, Dan + Shay, and The Temptations are some of this year’s music performers. Dancer and TikToker Charli D’Amelio and ballet stars Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will also perform. Members of WNBA champions the New York Liberty will also make appearances.