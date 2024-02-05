MAG celebrates the season with Valentine’s Day event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery is celebrating the season of love with a Valentine’s Day Member Soirée on Thursday, February 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Event Highlights:

Sweet Treats: Indulge in sweet treats.

Make-it-and-Take-it Art Project: Get creative with a special Valentine’s Day art project hosted by the Creative Workshop.

Valentine’s Theme Portrait: Capture the moment at our Valentine’s theme portrait station.

Door Prize: Enter the door prize draw for a chance to win surprises.

Shopping: THE STORE @ MAG will be open that evening to grab gifts.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Member Soiree are available for $5 per member.

This event is exclusive for MAG members. If you are not currently a member, but would like to attend this event, join today!

For questions about this event, please contact memberperks@mag.rochester.edu. Online Registration ends on Wednesday, February 7, at 5 pm. Limited tickets will be available at the door.