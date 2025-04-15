MAG offering free admission during April break for kids 18 and under

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Throughout the April break from school, the Memorial Art Gallery, (MAG) is offering free admission for kids 18 and under.

Through April 16 until the 20, kids 18 and under will be able to access MAG for free with the purchase of an accompanying adult ticket. Also included in the general admission is access to the museum’s new exhibition, “Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas.”

For anyone else would like to enjoy MAG, admission for adults is $20, $18 for senior citizens and free for MAG members. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.