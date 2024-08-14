MAG offers free school tours for upcoming school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery is offering free school tours for the upcoming school year for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The MAG says it’s aiming to remove barriers in the Rochester community when it comes to seeing the museum’s galleries. It’s also hoping to foster a lifelong connection with art and to spark creativity.

The MAG will provide a transportation reimbursement, up to $200, for any public school that receives free or reduced lunch support for at least 40% of its students. The reimbursement is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Educators can request a free class tour of the MAG here.