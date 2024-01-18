Main Street in Fairport shut down after train hits car

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday a train hit a car on Main Street in the Village of Fairport.

Police said the driver was going north on Main Street and got caught on the tracks. Bystanders saw the train coming and jumped in to help.

Fairport Police Chief Matt Barnes said, “They got stuck on the railroad tracks and couldn’t get the car off. The driver was removed from the car by some citizens and police and the train came. We couldn’t slow the train down.”

Barnes said the train sent the car three-quarters of a mile down the tracks. Main Street is shut down.

The driver and the train conductor were not injured.