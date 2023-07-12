Maine man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man from Maine was convicted of being part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and cocaine in Rochester.

Ray Mack Jr., 30, was convicted of possessing and intending to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl. A judge sentenced him to more 11 years and three months years in prison.

U.S. attorneys say Mack helped to sell narcotics at a house on Woodward Street in Rochester and a house in Augusta, Maine. Investigators say they searched the Rochester home in May of 2021 and found seven grams of fentanyl along with a loaded pistol.

The search led to the arrest of Mack.