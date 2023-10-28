Maine shooting suspect found dead

LEWISTON, M.E. — Authorities say the man suspected of killing 18 people at a bowling alley in Lewiston has been found dead.

The body of 40-year-old Robert Card was discovered in Lisbon Falls Friday night. Law enforcement officials say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It’s still unclear when he died.

Authorities had been searching for him since Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Maine’s governor held a briefing Friday night after the discovery, where she asked residents to keep those affected by this mass shooting in their thoughts and prayers.

“Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone. I know there are some people, many people, who share that sentiment but I also know that his death may not bring solace to many. But now is a time to heal,” says Maine’s Governor Janet Mills.

Robert Card was a firearms instructor and a longtime army reservist.

More than 350 law enforcement personnel were involved in the search. The motive for the shooting is unknown.