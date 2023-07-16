Major Crimes Unit investigating double homicide on North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people are dead and Rochester Police are investigating a double homicide near North and Weld streets just before 2 A.M. Sunday morning.

Officers said they heard gunshots from the area of the S & T Lounge on North Street last night and rushed over and found one man lying in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found another victim in a nearby parking lot who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

These acts of violence haven’t shaken the resolve of local church members across the street. Amy Miller visited the Holy City International Church for the first time Sunday and said this weekends’ violence won’t keep her from coming back.

“It shouldn’t deter us or make us afraid. But to say as you know what, as people of God, we should get in our communities, and our children, and show them the positive in their own life,” Miller said.

It’s a commitment to the community that Miller said she intends to keep.

“So, we as believers in the body of Christ, it shouldn’t deter us or make us afraid, but as people and the body of God, we should get together with the community,” Miller said.

It’s a sentiment shared by Daniel Butler who also attended church service on Sunday morning, steps away from where the homicide occurred.

“Ya know, it’s a sign really that we really need to pray for our community to come together to cooperate to lower crimes that happen,” Butler said.

But ultimately, Butler said it’s how the community responds after these murders occur that matters most.

Specifically, not letting the violence keep anyone from coming to worship or reaching out to those most in need of help.

“Murders and stuff, they can happen. Ya know anywhere, but it’s how we react that’s really going to count. We have to be careful that it doesn’t get us into a place of fear and intimidation,” Butler said.

Major Crimes is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Rochester Police.