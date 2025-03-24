Majority of Monroe County teenagers who consider suicide never seek help, report finds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A survey of teenagers in Monroe County shows that 1 out of 10 teens have considered suicide and girls are more likely to attempt it than boys. The report also reveals that the majority of teenagers who consider suicide never ask for help.

If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

“If only we had a space that felt so open and caring and we could just be transparent and not feel shame or stigma and just put it out there – how many more people could get support when we need it,” said Rachel Bowen, a certified mental health counselor at Rachel Bowen Counseling.

Bowen calls this a concerning trend. She’s been practicing for 10 years and is opening a new space for her practice on Manitou Road in Hilton.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “I mean it’s got to be better than it was but it’s not as good as it could be?”

Rachel Bowen: “I am so grateful because mental health is being talked about more since the pandemic. But it’s still a need. It’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about especially when there’s a deep rooted need.”

The county’s study on teenagers and adolescents showed that girls thought about suicide, made a plan or attempted it more than boys.

Berkeley Brean: “Why do you think that is?”

Rachel Bowen: “If there is a need based on gender then I have noticed a trend sometimes in counseling sessions to older girls. There may be genetic component there. There is also a lot of societal pressures. We have access to social media. We have things that teens are looking at day to day that put a lot of pressure on our youth.”

Other points in the county report show that 8% of teens made a specific plan about suicide and 5% attempted it.

The report comes after a 15-year-old student at School of the Arts walked off the top of the roof of the school Monday morning. As of Monday evening, the girl is in critical condition at Strong Hospital.

