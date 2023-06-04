Making a big impact on little lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- On Sunday, Golisano Children’s Hospital held its 27th Annual Stroll for Strong Kids and 5K.

More than 180 teams of families and supporters marched through Genesee Valley Park in honor, and sometimes in memory, of children who have been or are currently being treated at GCH and in recognition of the outstanding work done by GCH caregivers to save lives.

“Our son was diagnosed with cancer when he was two, they made it a more comfortable hospital experience,” said Kim Winter, mother of cancer survivor.

The event was full of activities such as games for children, a 5K race, and even a dunk tank for GCH doctors and nurses. Key supporting organizations from throughout the community have donated their services and products to make this event a special day of fun for the families in our community.

The money raised went toward programs to support kids in the hospital’s care, along with their loved ones. The hospital reached its $300K goal.

