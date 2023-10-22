Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers at held their Strides Against Breast Cancer at Innovative Field on Sunday.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Rochester is a celebration of courage and hope, and a movement to end breast cancer as we know it.

Facts about breast cancer:

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers.

More than 300,590 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2023.

Breast cancer affects men too.

In 2023, 18,780 women in New York will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

There are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the US today, including those who have completed treatment and those still undergoing treatment. More than 150,000 of these survivors are living with metastatic breast cancer.

The death rate from breast cancer dropped by 42% from 1989 to 2019 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $600 million in breast cancer research.

The American Cancer Society helpline provides information and support 24/7 at 800.227.2345.

You can get more information and donate here.



