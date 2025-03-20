Malnourished dog and her puppies found abandoned in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society is investigating after finding a “severely malnourished” dog and her four puppies abandoned in a park.

Investigators found the mother beagle and her puppies in a box near a pavilion at Ontario County Park in South Bristol on Tuesday afternoon after getting a report. They took the dogs to the humane society’s shelter for medical attention and nourishment. A team is working to nurse the mother and her puppies back to health.

The humane society is calling this a “deeply concerning” act of cruelty. They’re asking anyone with information about the person or people responsible to call the humane society’s office at 585-396-4590.