Mama cat helps aid rescued baby racoon

SHERWOOD, A.R. – Ready for a cuteness alert? A central Arkansas family and a trusted feline have come to the aid of a baby raccoon named Rosie.

Her mother was killed during the recent tornadoes. When Rosie wouldn’t drink goat’s milk, her rescuers tried a mama cat who just had babies. Rosie latched right on!

She thinks the kittens are her brother and sister.

“We’ve always kind of thought raccoons were just trash pandas that would make a mess at your house,” says rescuer, Allie Brown. “So getting one as a baby and now raising her is really sweet and kind of gives you a different perspective.”

The family plans to keep Rosie. They’re working on weaning her off the mama cat and getting her onto solid foods.

Her parents say she already loves bananas. The family is also working on litter box training.