Mamma Mia is coming to the Auditorium Theatre; Here’s how to get tickets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The hit musical Mamma Mia is coming to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre this fall for its 25th anniversary tour.

Tickets to the show, which incorporates ABBA’s classic hits, go on sale Monday. You can get them through Ticketmaster here.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League show will run from Nov. 19 through 24. Mamma Mia tells the story of a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads on a Greek island. It has been 25 years since Mamma Mia made its debut in London and 23 years since it made its debut on Broadway.