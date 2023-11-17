‘Mammo Van’ to hit road for mobile breast cancer screening

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

UR Medicine is launching a wide-reaching program to expand access to breast cancer screening.

It’s a mobile mammography van, dubbed the “Mammo Van.” It’s equipped to hit the road with state-of-the-art, 3-D breast imaging technology.

“The purpose of this van is really to go to them. Make it easy, let them get their mammograms every year; they don’t necessarily have to take a lot of time from work — you know, quick in and out. It’s so important because early detection makes all the difference,” said Jennifer Harvey, professor and chair of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester.

The mobile technology will offer important preventive care throughout Rochester, the Finger Lakes and Western New York.