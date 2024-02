ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man is in custody after police say he attempted to rob another man on Monroe Avenue on Sunday night. It happened just before 11 p.m.

Rochester Police say the suspect approached the victim while the victim was inside a car. RPD says the victim tried to drive away and struck the suspect with his car. Police say the 21-year-old suffered minor injuries and will be charged with attempted robbery.