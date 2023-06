ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 21-year-old man was shot at Lyell Avenue and Child Street. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

Just two blocks away at Lyell and Broad Street, News10NBC’s photojournalist saw police technicians collecting evidence and a lot of bullet casings.

This appeared to be a separate crime scene. We’re working to get more information from RPD.