Man, 21, shot on Kirkland Road in southwest side of city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 21, is recovering after a shooting in the southwest side of Rochester.

Rochester Police responded just after 10 p.m. to Kirkland Road near Kenwood Avenue after getting a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls for gunfire. Soon, officers learned that a gunshot victim walked into Strong Hospital.

The victim was treated for his lower body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.