BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Batavia man was arrested for a rape that happened in August 2022.

Batavia City Police arrested Raymond Leach III on Friday and charged him with sexual abuse, criminal sexual act, and first-degree rape.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the rape in Batavia last September. Deputies say the victim was physically helpless.

Leach will reappear in court on July 18. He was arraigned.