Man, 23, dies after crashing car into pole in Orleans County

RIDGEWAY, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man died after his car crashed into a telephone pole in Orleans County on Wednesday morning.

Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies say the driver, Damon Benfer of Kent, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 31 in the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies say the car was traveling east and left the roadway, crashing into the pole, around 12:50 a.m.

Deputies, along with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, are continuing to investigate the crash. The Ridgeway and Medina fire departments also responded.