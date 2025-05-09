Man, 23, sentenced 17 years in prison for shooting a man during a carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison, plus five years of post-release supervision, for shooting a man during a carjacking in May of 2024.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said after thorough investigations, they found Jose Colon stole a victim’s car on North Clinton Avenue and then shot him on May 30, 2024.

Colon had pleaded guilty to robbery in the first-degree in relation to the carjacking.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he recovered from his injuries. According to Rochester Police, Colon was on parole after he was convicted of a shooting in 2020.

RELATED: Parolee accused of shooting man during carjacking on North Clinton Avenue