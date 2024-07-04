Man, 26, dies in rollover crash in Steuben County

COHOCTON, N.Y. — A man, 26, is dead after the minivan he was in left the road and rolled over in Steuben County on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the Town of Cohocton on State Route 371 near State Route 21. New York State Police say the Dodge Caravan lost control when it passed another car in a no-passing zone. A passenger was thrown from the Dodge Caravan during the crash, leaving him dead at the scene. The 31-year-old driver was taken to Strong Hospital with minor injuries.

State Police are still investigating the crash. The Cohocton police and fire departments also responded.