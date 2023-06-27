Man, 26, found with gunshot wound on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 26, is recovering after officers found him with a gunshot wound on Dewey Avenue near Albemarle Street on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of man shot. An ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital and he was rushed into surgery. He is expected to survive.

RPD determined that the man was shot on Arborwood Crescent and Electric Ave and he drove himself just over a mile away, on Dewey Avenue. Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.