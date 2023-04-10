Man, 26, shot on Cottage Street in Rochester dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are searching for a motive in a murder committed Easter Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old was shot around 11:15 p.m. on Cottage Street just west of Seward Street. He was wounded in his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and rushed into surgery. He died around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.