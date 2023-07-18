Man, 27, dies after car hits tree in Town of Murray

MURRAY, N.Y. — A 27-year-old died after his car slid off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire in Orleans County Tuesday morning.

Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 2 a.m. in the Town of Murray. An ambulance rushed the driver, Kolin McKain of Albion, to Strong Hospital where he later died.

Deputies say the car was traveling east on State Route 104 when it left the road. The owner of the property where the car stopped heard the crash and was able to put out the fire before first responders arrived.

The Murray Joint Fire District and Monroe Ambulance also responded to the crash. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash. An early investigation shows speed may have been a factor.