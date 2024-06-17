Two men stabbed in separate parts of city overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men were stabbed in the city on Sunday night, one on the northeast side and another on the northwest side. Both are expected to survive.

A private car took one man, 28, to Rochester General Hospital after he was stabbed on North Clinton Avenue near Hoeltzer Street.

Rochester Police responded to the hospital around 10:15 p.m. and spoke with the victim. Officers say he exchanged some words with another person before the person stabbed him in the upper body.

About half an hour later, officers responded to Orchard Street near Lime Street and found a man, 45, with an upper-body stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital. Investigators determined that another person accosted him and then stabbed him.

In both stabbings, RPD has no suspects in custody yet.