Man, 29, hospitalized after shooting on Thurston Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the city’s southwest side on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police found the man injured on Thurston Road near Anthony Street just after 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.

RPD has no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.