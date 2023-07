ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 30, is recovering after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue near Champlain Street on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police responded around 9 p.m. to the shooting on the city’s southwest side. They found the man shot in the lower body and he was rushed to Strong Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.